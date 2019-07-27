Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.15.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

