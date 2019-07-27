CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Issues Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. CyberOptics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 94,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,999. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $282,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 114.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $258,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.