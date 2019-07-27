Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 147600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

