Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.63 ($64.68).

Shares of DAI opened at €48.38 ($56.25) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

