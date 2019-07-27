Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.71 ($89.19).

Danone stock opened at €78.40 ($91.16) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.65.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

