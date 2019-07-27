Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 10,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.43%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.