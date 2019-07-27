Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 1,341,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 110,189 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 331,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DWSN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

