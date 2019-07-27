Dawson James Begins Coverage on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

