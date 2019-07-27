DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

