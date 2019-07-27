Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.68

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and traded as low as $32.24. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.96 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,208.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.