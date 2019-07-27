Deutsche Bank Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $235.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.75. 24,424,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.