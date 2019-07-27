Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €12.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.62 ($19.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €14.84 ($17.26). 9,270,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.23.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.