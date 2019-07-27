DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 230,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,721,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 1,436,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,518. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

