Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

DBD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 3,961,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $592,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

