Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 58.09% and a negative net margin of 149.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $88,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Walter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

