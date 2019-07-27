Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Diversified Restaurant as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

