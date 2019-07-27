Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $338.76 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, Bitsane and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00938679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,524,277,665 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Ovis, BitFlip, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, C-Patex, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Indodax, Mercatox, YoBit, Crex24, Novaexchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, QBTC, Exrates, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Exmo, Cryptomate, Coindeal, Bitbns, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bits Blockchain, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, FreiExchange, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Tidex, Koineks, CoinEgg and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

