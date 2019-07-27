Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $80,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of D traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,270. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

