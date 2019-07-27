Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,546,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 311,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

