Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. 150,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,392. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

