Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Issues Earnings Results

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.54%.

NYSE DVD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Dover Motorsports accounts for 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 2.32% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

