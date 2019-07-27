Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.03). Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,260,000 after acquiring an additional 268,954 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 561,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.48. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $55.05.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.