DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.81

DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $11.00. DSA FINL CORP/SH shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans.

