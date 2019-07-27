DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSPG. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Catasys in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.93. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.70.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $28.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

