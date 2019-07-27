Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.93 ($40.61).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Duerr has a 52 week low of €24.82 ($28.86) and a 52 week high of €43.11 ($50.13). The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.80.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

