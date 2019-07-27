Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $2.16 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.02 or 0.06108616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,004,649 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

