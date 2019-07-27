Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $120.90. 193,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,511. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.