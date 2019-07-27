Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.89-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.89. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.89-4.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.03.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 193,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,511. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

