Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.89-4.97 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.89-4.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.90. 193,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

