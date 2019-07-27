Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.50-8.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.50-8.00 EPS.

NYSE EMN traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,978,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

