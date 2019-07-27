Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Short Interest Up 40.3% in July

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,032,600 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 3,587,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE EV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 625,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after buying an additional 100,760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.