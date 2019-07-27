eBitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $9,179.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $523,382.00 and approximately $9,179.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00293398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.01572425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000590 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.