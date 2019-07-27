Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Edison International by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

