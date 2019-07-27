Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.55.

NYSE:EW opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,491 shares of company stock valued at $33,096,783. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $559,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

