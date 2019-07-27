Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 182,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Elevate Credit stock remained flat at $$4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Harvison sold 10,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $47,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,324 shares of company stock worth $3,079,014 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

