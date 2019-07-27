ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,662.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $44,231.00 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.66 or 0.01625638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

