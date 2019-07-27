Elysium (ELS) Hits Market Cap of $10,815.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $10,815.00 and $1.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00933877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,339,714 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

