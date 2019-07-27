Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Update

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emmis Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 15,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $85,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,052 shares of company stock worth $440,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

