Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14. Encore Wire has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $314.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Encore Wire by 83.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Encore Wire by 523.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

