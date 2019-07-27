EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $453,605.00 and $280.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00292987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.01571846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000598 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

