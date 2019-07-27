Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.25 million during the quarter.

Energold Drilling Company Profile (CVE:EGD)

Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.

