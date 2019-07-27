Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22. Engie has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

