ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on Ashland Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.96 ($20.89).

ETR:ENI traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €14.34 ($16.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1-year low of €13.42 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

