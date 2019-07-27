EnLink Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,440% compared to the typical volume of 87 call options.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,552,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,236,000 after buying an additional 25,643,624 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12,208.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,002,000 after buying an additional 24,447,828 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 36,353.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,168,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,510,000 after buying an additional 12,134,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after buying an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 54.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 22,530,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,944,000 after buying an additional 7,897,745 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

