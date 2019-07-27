Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several analysts have commented on ETM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 832,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entercom Communications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $175,026.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 56,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $338,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,186,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,047,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 4,281,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 1,662,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 1,066,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,944,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

