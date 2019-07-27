Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.57-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.425-3.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.57-5.77 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. 887,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,265. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $144.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

