Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,455,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 2,983,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CFO Adam Scott Markman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $399,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,375. The company has a quick ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 73.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

