Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

NYSE ELS opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

