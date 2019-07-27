Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.67

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.65. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 37.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 775.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 1,216,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $2,068,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

