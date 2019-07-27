Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Announces Earnings Results

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded down $33.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.44. The company had a trading volume of 582,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.65. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck purchased 686 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.56 per share, for a total transaction of $165,024.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

